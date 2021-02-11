DuBOIS — A new rate structure for permit parking in the Elk’s parking lot downtown was approved at Monday’s DuBois City Council meeting.
The monthly rate for each of the 54 spots will be $25 or, if paid annually, $225.
The lot is located along West Washington Avenue between South Jared and South Brady streets.
Suicide Prevention Team eventThe Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team was given permission to hold its 12th annual awareness event Sept. 10-12 in city park, with the Walk for Suicide Prevention and Awareness on Sunday, Sept. 12.
Team Treasurer Dennis Bembemic told the council that the event is the group’s main fundraiser and averages about $20,000.
In addition to providing education and awareness events to schools and the community at little or no cost, the team offers support services for families that have lost a loved one to suicide. It also maintains a Family Survivors Support Line.
The team is looking to assist the DuBois Area School District in maintaining its Hope Squad with its national affiliation for suicide prevention and awareness. The Hope Squad is a school-age peer-to-peer group for suicide prevention and DuBois has the first of its kind in Pennsylvania. It is currently grant-funded but is looking for future financial help for chapter renewal.
Tax noticesCity Treasurer Lisa LaBrasca Becker said 2021 tax notices for local and county property taxes will be mailed to taxpayers shortly.
Upcoming meetingsThe council’s next work session will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
The next regular council meeting will convene at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.
The city Planning Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.