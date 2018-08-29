DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council approved the city’s minimum financial obligations for the police and non-uninformed employee pension plans at Monday’s regular meeting.
The police fund will require $367,341, of which $28,181 will come from employee contributions. That leaves the city with a minimum obligation of $339,160.
For the non-uniformed employee fund, the total financial requirement is $509,555, of which $73,472 will come from employees. The city’s share will be $436,083.
Dog park project
Neil Hanes, representing Lowe’s, told the council that installation of previously announced obstacles at the dog park along the Beaver Meadow Walkway will take place on Friday, Sept. 21.
Beaver Drive closing
City Engineer Chris Nasuti said the tentative date for closing Beaver Drive to through traffic is Monday, Sept. 10. The closure is expected to last 60-70 days while improvements for pedestrians and transit riders are made.
‘Looking great’
Councilman Ed Walsh said the city “is looking great” with a number of projects moving forward this summer.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said the volleyball, tennis and basketball courts have been resurfaced.
He said that, while the ball field projects get the most notice because they are the biggest and take the longest to do, in addition to the courts, there are new restrooms at the city pool, a Challenger playground has been installed and the skate park was renovated last year. The next item on the city’s list is the swimming pool.
Letter of support
The council approved a letter of support on behalf of the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group’s application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for a $50,000 facade grant.
Statue dedication
The Blessed Mother Statue, which was relocated from Hamor Street to DuBois Street, will be formally dedicated at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6.
Labor Day closure
The city office and city garage will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Next work session
The council’s next work session will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, in council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
