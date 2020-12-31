DuBOIS — The new year will start out with the old tax levy for DuBois City residents.
The city council unanimously passed the no-tax-increase 2021 budget at its last regular meeting of the year Monday.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said city administrators and the council know how tough 2020 has been. “We don’t know how some businesses and individuals are going to cope” with financial hardships they’re facing, so “we did our part in holding the line” to hopefully give residents a hand.
Mayor Ed Walsh and other council members echoed those comments and thanked department heads for “tightening their belts” so taxes could remain unchanged.
The total real estate levy of 23.5 mills means the owner of a property valued at $50,000 can expect to pay about $294 in real estate taxes to the city. Property owners also pay property and other taxes to Clearfield County and the DuBois Area School District.
Revenues are expected to total $25,364,864 in 2021, including local real estate, enabling and recreation and culture taxes of approximately $2.4 million. Other revenue includes $9,205,000 lease and management payments from the sewer and water funds, $1,560,000 for trash collection, $300,000 from timber sales and $6,993,000 in grant income.
General Fund spending totals $13.9 million and includes $1,880,995 for general government, $3,418,626 for public safety, $5,488,837 for public works, $510,858 for culture and recreation, $1,498,686 for debt service, $1,022,880 for miscellaneous expenditures and $136,182 for insurances.
Capital Fund items total $11,407,798 and include $1.5 million for the new sewer plant, $800,000 for Maple Avenue sidewalks, $4 million for the Maple Avenue turnback from the Commonwealth, $1.25 million for Maple Avenue water line replacement, $1.2 million for Penn Highlands Access Road and $700,000 for Sandy Lick Rehab phase 2.
Assessment appealsCity Solicitor Toni Cherry explained a situation involving requests by property owners, mainly businesses, for adjustments in the assessed value of their properties in order to lower their taxes. The requests can be approved by the county, in which local governments have to decide whether to appeal. Or, the requests can be rejected, in which case the business can appeal the decision.
In either case, the appeals process is complicated and expensive.
Reduced valuations lower tax bills, which can have a sizable impact on local governments’ budgets, particularly school districts.
Cherry said the DuBois Area School District is preparing to defend against an appeal by First Commonwealth Bank of a Clearfield County decision not to lower the valuation of its property on North Main Street.
There are, she said, numerous similar appeals pending. Most of those involve properties in Sandy Township.
“I don’t see any reason for the City of DuBois to be involved in these issues. We have better things to spend money on (than assessment appeals).”
She asked the council for direction on the First Commonwealth appeal and will bring all requests that involve properties in the city to the council’s attention.
The council voted unanimously not to join the school district in litigating the current case.
Rezoning approvedThe council approved rezoning the area of North Main Street Extension and Quarry Avenue from residential to commercial residential.
Walsh thanked the city staff for planning and executing the response to the Dec. 16-17 snowstorm that dumped 18 inches on the area.
Good of the orderCherry noted “the beautiful lights throughout the city; thank you for that.”
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo led a chorus from council members offering wishes for a happy new year and extending thanks to everyone “who made 2020 a great year,” despite the pandemic.
Reorganization
The council will hold its annual reorganization meeting at 10 a.m. Monday in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
The next work session will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.
Four of the five council seats will be on the municipal election ballot in 2021. The remaining two years of the mayor’s position expires at the end of 2021, as does the unexpired two years being filled by Shannon Gabriel. The four-year terms of Jim Aughenbaugh and Shane Dietz will also be expiring.