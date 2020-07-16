DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council presented a resolution of condolence to the family of former DuBois police Chief Joseph C. “Joe” Wilcox, who died July 7 at age 95.
Wilcox graduated from DuBois High School in 1942 and served in the 20th Armored Division of the U.S. Army in Europe in World War II. He also served with his Army reserve unit in Korea during the Korean War.
He worked for the DuBois Police Department from 1949 until his retirement as chief in 1978.
He later worked for Treasure Lake Security and retired as Chief of Security in 1994.
DuBois Mayor Randy Schmidt presented the resolution of condolence to Wilcox’s daughter, Linda London, at Monday’s council meeting.
The resolution reads, in part, that Wilcox “filled this important position with distinction and advantage to the taxpayers of the City of DuBois; always conscientious to the highest degree in this position of trust and moved only by the best interests of his fellow citizens.”
Schmidt and council members Diane Bernardo, Ed Walsh and Jim Aughenbaugh offered their personal condolences, as did City Solicitor Toni Cherry. Current police Chief Blaine Clark called Wilcox “a great man, a great leader.”
Afterward, Wilcox’s daughter expressed how much it meant to his family to hear from numerous people how his intervention as a police officer changed the course of their lives and “got them on the right track.”
“He was my hero,” she said.
She and her husband Darwin and their daughter, Lindsey Bernardo, and her husband, Nate Bernardo, accepted the framed condolence.