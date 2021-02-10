DuBOIS — Smiles tinged with tears lit the council chambers in DuBois City Hall Monday evening as elected officials and administrative staff remembered their good friend.
Former DuBois Mayor Gary Gilbert died Monday at the age of 78. He had retired at the end of 2019 after 10 years in the mayor’s chair, which followed 14 years on the city council.
At Gilbert’s last council meeting two days before Christmas in 2019, City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio called him “a godsend to the community.” Those sentiments were repeated often Monday.
“He dedicated his life to this city, and he will be missed,” Suplizio said, expressing the city’s condolences to Gilbert’s family.
In addition to his service as an elected official, Gilbert was a lifetime member of JE DuBois Hose Co.
Solicitor Toni Cherry described Gilbert as “kind, compassionate and thoughtful,” and a man “intensely loyal to the city and its citizens, always acting in their best interests.”
Longtime friend Councilwoman Diane Bernardo called him “a gentle giant,” adding that it was “a privilege to have him as part of my life.”
Councilman Jim Aughenbaugh, participating in the meeting via telephone, noted that Gilbert’s “kindness was always on display.”
Councilman Shane Dietz said, “He always had a good word, never a mean one.”
“His was one of the first names I heard when Bernie and I moved here 10 1/2 years ago,” Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel said. “No one loved this city more.”
Nancy Moore, chairwoman of the city’s Planning Commission and a neighbor of Gilbert’s, added her condolences and agreed that he will be missed.
City Treasurer Lisa LaBrasca Becker said, “I’ll miss his messages on Facebook.”
Mayor Ed Walsh led the opening of the meeting with a moment of silence in honor and memory of Gilbert and noted his gratitude at how much he’d learned from him.