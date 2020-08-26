DuBOIS –The chairs will remain in the same place, but the nameplates will be shuffled at the DuBois City building.
After Mayor Randy Schmidt resigned last week, the council did some rearranging at its meeting Monday night.
Councilman Ed Walsh, who had served as council vice president, was appointed mayor. The mayor is a voting member and serves as council president.
Controller Shannon Gabriel was appointed to fill Walsh’s seat on council.
That means four of the five council seats will be on the municipal election ballot in 2021, namely:
- The remaining two years of the mayor’s term.
- The remaining two years of the council seat Walsh resigned from upon his appointment as mayor.
- The remaining two years of the council seat held by Shane Dietz, which was held by Randy Schmidt until he was sworn in as mayor in January.
- A full four-year term for the seat now held by Jim Aughenbaugh.
- The remaining two years of the controller’s post, which Gabriel surrendered upon her appointment to Walsh’s seat after he was appointed mayor. The council plans to name her successor at its Sept. 14 meeting.
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo, who will not be up for election next year, was named the council’s new vice president.
Hearings held
Prior to Monday’s regular meeting, four public hearings were held on council bills that will raise water ($1.50 per 1,000 gallons for up to 100,000 gallons) and sewer rates and incur debt to finance water projects (not to exceed $4.5 million) and pay for the engineering of a new wastewater treatment plant (not to exceed $3.5 million). No one from the public attended and there were no comments.
Pending final approval, the rate increases should be reflected in the September billing.
Four-way intersection
The council accepted a recommendation from police Chief Blaine Clark to make the intersection of West Weber Avenue and South Jared Street a four-way stop instead of the current two-way. Clark cited a safety concern for residents as well as the substantial number of children at a bus stop in that vicinity.
The council directed Solicitor Toni Cherry to prepare an ordinance to make the change.
“Clean them up”Cherry had a message for some landlords in the city concerning their properties. “Please clean them up,” she said, noting that she will be attending court hearings with code enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead to pursue violations for dilapidated properties.
Music Fest finaleThe final Music Fest event of the season will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater in City Park when the Moore Brothers come to town.
Labor DayThe city office and garage will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day. Non-emergency calls will be taken by the Police Department at 800-689-3535. Emergency calls should be directed to 9-1-1.
Next meetingThe council’s next work session will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. The next regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.