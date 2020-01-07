DuBOIS — Randy Schmidt was sworn in as the new mayor of the City of DuBois by Clearfield County Judge Paul E. Cherry at Monday morning’s reorganization meeting.
Council members Diane Bernardo and Ed Walsh were also sworn in for new four-year terms.
“I just want to say it’s an honor and privilege to be here today to administer the oath to our new mayor as well as council persons,” said Cherry prior to the swearing-in ceremony. “City of DuBois citizens are quite fortunate to have people such as they to effectively and efficiently perform the duties of their office, and I wish them nothing but the best in the next four years.”
Schmidt replaces former Mayor Gary Gilbert, who retired after a 24-year career in public service. Gilbert had served 14 years as a councilman and 10 more as mayor. Schmidt resigned the remaining two years of his council term in order to become mayor.
“I’ve got big shoes to fill in the place of Mayor Gilbert,” Schmidt said after the meeting. “I just hope that we can keep the standards of the City of DuBois going forward in the year 2020, and going forward we can be a great place to live and to work. The big thing, of course, as we all know, not just DuBois, but the area in general is trying to keep our kids here and grow our economy so we can keep people here.”
Schmidt expressed appreciation to the citizens who elected him to serve as the new mayor of the city.
A Democrat, Schmidt said, “This council ... we don’t look at it like our peers of the world ... as democratic or republican ... we look for what’s best for the community and we’re pretty solid that way here for the most part.”
Councilwoman Bernardo said, legislatively, the DuBois City Council is a very active council, “petitioning our representatives of both the House and Senate of Pennsylvania. One of the things that we’ve been working years on since 2015 is radar, which finally passed through all of the committees and is now in the House. We’ll be petitioning (state Rep.) Mr. (Matt) Gabler and all of those people to get on the ball and bring our municipal police officers up to 21st Century technology.”
Bernardo said Pennsylvania is the only state in the United States where municipal police are not allowed to have radar.
“So 49 other states have had it,” said Bernardo.
Also during the meeting, Walsh was selected to serve as the council’s vice president.