The DuBois City Council, at its work session Thursday, announced a one-day closure of Maple Avenue scheduled for Tuesday.
The closure is necessary to allow Hallstrom Construction to complete emergency repairs on a cooling tower at the Beaver Meadow Creamery, which is located at 415 Maple Ave., according to city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued a press release alerting motorists that the section to be closed will be between South Fourth Street and South Third Street starting at 6 a.m. This will be a one-day closure that will be lifted no later than 6 p.m.
During the closure, traffic will follow a detour using South Fourth Street, Chestnut Avenue, and South Third Street. The detour signs will be erected Monday (today), but the closure will not be implemented until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
In addition to the Maple Avenue closure, motorists are reminded that Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad will also be replacing a crossing on Route 219 (Liberty Boulevard) near the intersection with Route 255 Tuesday. Drivers should be prepared for travel delays while this work takes place.
Suplizio also noted that the replacement of street lights on West Long Avenue between High and Brady streets in downtown DuBois was scheduled to begin at midnight on Sunday. The current plan is to first remove the trees along that stretch of West Long Avenue.
Once that is done, the existing lights will be removed and new lights will be installed.
That section of West Long Avenue will be closed from midnight to 8 a.m. on Monday (today). No parking will be allowed during that time.
During the rest of this week, officials will make every effot to keep the road open, but one lane may be closed at times.
Parking spaces will not be available while the old lights are being removed and the new ones installed.
Trick-or-treatAlso at the work session, the council set Halloween trick-or-treat hours for Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Municipal bids
The council also accepted the following municipal bids:
- Stainless steel feed box spreader was awarded to Don Taylor in the amount of $3,900.
- Diesel concrete saw was awarded to John Gera in the amount of $1,800.
- Seal air compressor was awarded to Jeremy Musselman in the amount of $3,800.
- A miller TIG welder was awarded to Dale Forrester in the amount of $925.
The council’s regular meeting will convene at 7 p.m. Monday (tonight) in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
Giant Eagle representatives are expected to attend to discuss a liquor license transfer.