DuBOIS — Members of DuBois City Council and their solicitor engaged in a lengthy discussion about new public meeting requirements that go into effect statewide on Aug. 27.
Local governments must make meeting agendas available to the public, including posting them on their websites, 24 hours in advance of regular meetings. Except for very narrow exceptions, no business can be discussed or considered at the meeting unless it is on the agenda.
In DuBois’ case, that means agendas will have to be available on the Fridays before the regular meetings, which take place on Mondays.
Council members are concerned that the new rules will limit overall effectiveness by preventing them –or members of the public –from bringing an item to the floor that isn’t on the agenda.
Solicitor Toni Cherry said, “It sounds great, but it will have unintended consequences.”
CDBG allocation
The “agenda” for the annual Community Development Block Grant allocation was approved at Monday’s regular meeting. The city will receive $317,899 for Fiscal Year 2021.
There will be two public hearings before the city submits it plan for spending the money on Oct. 28. The first hearing will be held at 6:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9.
The projects must benefit low- and moderate-income groups. Based on income surveys, city-wide projects could be undertaken because. Now, however, that certification has expired and a new survey –which would be both time-consuming and expensive –would have to be done.
Next meeting
The council will hold its next work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. The next regular meeting will convene at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9. All meetings are held in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.