DuBois City Council voted Thursday to renew the city’s participation in the state’s Deer Management Assistance Program for the 2019-20 hunting season.
The decision affirms a recommendation from the city’s Watershed Committee, which noted that the DMAP “has allowed the taking of antlerless deer from those areas (Reservoir and Well properties), which is expected to help with the forest regeneration over the long term by reducing the deer density.”
The DMAP also provides recreational opportunities for residents of the city and surrounding areas.
Library appointments
Karen Foster was appointed to a three-year term on the DuBois Public Library Board of Trustees. She succeeds Greg Kruk, who served the maximum of two consecutive terms.
Katie Sweden was reappointed to the library board.
Both recommendations were made by library Director Becky McTavish.
Lot consolidations
Council accepted the unanimous recommendation of the city’s Planning Commission and approved a request to consolidate three lots on State Street for Lee Grace Valigorsky.
All the deeds involved are in her name. She intends to add a garage and expand a kitchen.
Trucks for sale
The city will place two Ford F250 pick-up trucks with plows for sale on the Municibid website.
Monday meeting
At today’s regular council meeting, ATV permits on city-owned property along the DuBois-Rockton Road will be discussed.
Also on the agenda is the removal of three parking places from along West Long Avenue to alleviate a sight and safety problem at the intersection with Franklin Street.
Monday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
