DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council began the process of instituting a system for dealing with a thorny parking problem.
At its penultimate regular meeting of the year Monday, the council voted unanimously to accept the recommendation of the City Planning Commission and instructed the city solicitor to modify the parking ordinance.
The issue involves where residents can — and cannot — park with respect to sidewalks and curbs.
The commission’s recommendation is to require a driveway permit be obtained for all parking in road rights of way, other than on-street parking.
Two preliminary questions will be asked:
- Is the proposed parking area located within 25 feet of a crosswalk, fire hydrant or intersecting road?
- Does the proposed parking area create a sight distance problem for vehicles and/or pedestrians?
A “yes” in either case will result in denial of a permit.
If both answers are “no,” the permit application will be reviewed by the code enforcement officer, city engineer and police chief.
With respect to driveways,
- Those on curbed roads must have approved curb cuts constructed.
- Surfaces must be bituminous, concrete or clean 2B limestone.
- All other requirements of the permit application must be satisfied.
If the application is approved, a driveway construction permit will be issued. Once final construction is approved, the parking permit will be issued.
The council also instructed City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio and Engineer Chris Nasuti to review how to proceed with limiting parking to one side of the Wood Street from South Avenue to Washington Avenue.
2019 budget
The first of two public hearings on the proposed 2019 budget was held prior to Monday’s regular meeting. No residents attended.
The second of two hearings will be held at 11:50 a.m. Monday, Dec. 24, prior to the regular meeting at noon. The council moved the meeting time because of Christmas Eve.
The Planning Commission’s January meeting has been moved to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 9, instead of Jan. 2.
Pool construction
Engineer Chris Nasuti said construction has begun at the swimming pool in Memorial Park. It is expected to be completed by Memorial Day weekend.
Kudos
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo congratulated those who put together the spaghetti dinner at the Falls Creek Eagles Sunday. Proceeds will benefit the family of Officer Patrick Straub, a city police officer who died in a vehicle accident in September.
Scouts at meeting
Members of Cub Scout Pack 21 of St. Catherine attended Monday’s meeting. They led the Pledge of Allegiance to Open the meeting.
The Scouts included Hudson Sweet, Evan Dixon, Alexander Sago and Hunter Johnson. They were accompanied by leader Brad Sweet and assistant leader Sam Maze.
