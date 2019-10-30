DuBOIS — DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark has offered tips to make sure it’s a safe night for trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.
“Be prepared for Thursday,” Clark said at Monday’s council meeting. “I think the weather is going to be nasty. That’s going to help add to the problems we may have with kids. Please be vigilant, keep an eye out for the children. They’re going to have their minds on one thing and one thing only. So, just as a community, let’s watch over our children.”
Trick-or-treating hours are from 6-8 p.m. in the City of DuBois and in most of the surrounding areas, including Sandy Township, Brady Township, Troutville and Falls Creek.
Prior to trick-or-treating, the annual Sunny 106 Halloween Parade will start at 5 p.m. Thursday. Children 12 and under and leashed pets are invited to march down West Long Avenue and show off their costumes. Participants will have a chance to win “Best Costume” in select age categories. The parade lineup will start at 4 p.m in front of Forth Worth Restaurant on West Long Avenue.
Ghosts and goblins are also invited to stay after the parade for pre-trick-or-treating snacks.
Clark said officers will be out at each of the five wards to make sure everyone is safe and everything is going okay.
“People who are driving are asked to be vigilant of the children because they are going to be crossing the streets. If you don’t have to drive on the street during trick-or-treat time, please don’t. Remember not to have kids piled in the back of a pickup truck,” said Clark. “To the children and parents of the children walking across the street, maybe lift their mask up so they can see. Please keep the costumes fit so the children can move freely.”
Other tips include:
- Trick-or-treaters should keep to sidewalks and proper walkways.
- When crossing streets, do so only in designated crosswalks and only after checking for traffic.
- Properly contain pets, especially large dogs. They may not bite but could easily scare or knock down a small child.
- Motorists should be on the lookout for more pedestrians, especially small children and primarily on residential streets.
- Thoroughly inspect all candy and moderate the amount your child may consume.
- Don’t go into people’s houses. They should meet them at the door.
“Last year, we had very few, if any, issues,” said Clark. “Hopefully, we are going to have another year like that.”
Both DuBois and Sandy Township police officers will be handing out trick-or-treat bags as they do every year.
DuBois Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joe Mitchell said a couple of the stations will be handing out candy during trick-or-treat hours.
“So those are obviously safe spaces,” said Mitchell. “If you do run into anything, I’ve also expressed to our fire department that if any of the companies would like to patrol with their apparatus during the time of trick-or-treating that they would be more than welcome to do so. And just to have that presence out in the community also and to be another safe place for kids and adults alike.”