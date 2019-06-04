As school comes to an end this week in the DuBois Area School District, DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark issued a reminder to drivers that there will be more children playing in neighborhoods and anyone operating a vehicle should slow down and follow the speed limit to keep them safe.
“Everyone needs to be cautious with our driving,” said Clark. “Kids can be unpredictable and don’t always obey stop signs or stay on sidewalks.”
Clark said he has ordered all of his supervisors on their shifts to be more aggressive with traffic violations with more children playing outside. He noted sometimes children will follow a ball into a roadway or run between parked cars.
While pedestrian fatalities remain high, there was a 1.7-percent decrease in the number of pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in 2017, totaling 5,977 deaths, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. NHTSA raises awareness of the dangers to pedestrians by providing safety tips, educational material and other resources.
In addition, parents should take responsibility as well and keep an eye on their children, Clark said.
“Please make sure they are playing on the sidewalks and not on the streets,” he said. “The potential is there for the accidents to happen. That is why we are so aggressive that there is no parking on sidewalks so the children can play on them.”
It is also helpful if parents make sure their children are educated regarding traffic laws, how to be safe around traffic, how to avoid walking on the street or walking through parked cars, Clark said.
It’s important for drivers not to be distracted.
“Keep your eyes up and be a defensive driver, be ready to stop at any given time in case children run onto the street,” Clark said.
Children on bicycles and scooters should also abide by the same rules as motor vehicles, such as stopping at stop signs. Also, state law requires children under age 12 must wear a helmet while riding a bicycle.
With the nicer weather, issues in the DuBois Memorial Park are starting up again as well, said Clark.
“We are going to have zero tolerance for it,” said Clark.
The curfew in the city makes it unlawful for any minor to be out between the hours of 10:30 p.m. on any night preceding a school day or between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. on any night not preceding a school day unless they are accompanied by a parent, guardian or other person having legal care or custody of the minor.
“Let’s all have a safe summer,” said Clark.