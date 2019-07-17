Though the DuBois City Police Department has received information that there are social media posts citing possible attempts of abduction in the parking lot of Showers Field, the police have not received any complaints or calls in reference to abductions at or near the field, said police Chief Blaine Clark.
“Even though we feel, at this time, the information going around has no merit, we want everyone to be vigilant of their surroundings,” said Clark. “Remember, if you see something, say something.”
If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the police immediately at 814-765-1533, said Clark.