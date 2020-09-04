DuBois City Police
Aug. 31
Police were dispatched to Q-Care on South Main Street, for a man at that location who was to have a 302 warrant for his arrest. Upon arrival, police made contact with the man. He was transported to Penn Highlands, where he was escorted to the ER. Officers assisted staff as needed and then cleared.
Police met with a man regarding getting his belongings back from an ex-girlfriend. The ex-girlfriend dropped off a card she forgot that she had in her possession. The man was advised that all other personal belongings needed to be filed through the magistrate’s office due to being a civil matter.
Officers were advised a vehicle was being repossessed from Patterson Avenue and one from South Main Street.
While on patrol officers observed a white Ford parked on North High Street with a damaged driver’s side mirror damaged. The officer was unable to located the vehicle owner.
Police received a report of harassment. A male called and stated someone wrote a vulgar word on his fiance’s vehicle over night in the moisture.