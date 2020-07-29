DuBois City Police
July 24-26
Officers were called to the 200 block of E. Park Ave, for a report of a suspicious male at an abandoned building. Officers arrived and found that it was the new owner of the building and he was there working.
City police were called to the Fourth Ward for a report of an intoxicated male. Officers found the man in a bush on Reams St. He was arrested and taken to jail.
An alarm was activated at the accounting office of Joseph Lazore, located on S. Main St. Officers found the building to be secure.
Someone damaged a vehicle in the 600 block of Orient Ave. Both doors were damaged. Police are investigating.
A woman reported being harassed by another woman, both by text and on social media. Officers are investigating.
Officers were called the Rumbarger Cemetery, near Penn Highlands, for a report of suspicious activity. The caller advised, there were people there with binoculars. When officers made contact, they found the people were there waiting to hear news of the birth of their grandchild, since they were not allowed in the hospital.
On three separate occasions, over the course of two days, officers had to locate and return a psych patient that walked away from Penn Highlands West.
A domestic disturbance occurred at a residence in the 200 block of S. State St. The couple had been arguing but there was not physical violence. No arrests were made.
City police were dispatched to a vehicle vs. pedestrian motor vehicle accident, in the parking lot of GetGo. No one needed medical attention. Officers are investigating.
Officers were called to Penn Highlands East unit for an unruly patient. Staff advised he would not take his medication. Officers talked the subject into cooperating.
An alarm was activated at Luigis, located on N. Brady St. Officers found the building to be secure.
A domestic disturbance occurred at a residence in the 600 block of Juniata St. between two women. One of the parties left before the police arrived. No physical violence occurred and no arrests were made.
Officers were called to DuBois St. for a report of a woman passed out behind the wheel. Officers arrived and found the woman was passed out at the intersection, with her foot on the brake and the vehicle still in drive. She was taken for a blood test as she had exhibited signs of drug intoxication. Charges are pending the results of blood testing.
Officers were called back to the residence located in the 600 block of Juniata, for another call of a domestic disturbance. The two women were fighting again, this time physical. One woman suffered a laceration under her left eye and had swelling to that eye as well. The other woman, who was also found to be on state parole, was taken into custody and charged with domestic violence. She was taken to the county jail.
July 27, 2020
Police were on patrol and observed a male walking north on S. Jared St in what appeared to be a state of confusion. Police spoke with the male who was a little confused but was okay. He did not need medical assistance. The male was free to leave.
Police were dispatched to 100 N. Main St, Family Dollar, in reference to a suspicious male. The caller, reported a male came into the store and he was told he could not walk around the store with his bag. The male became aggressive toward her and started yelling at her. The male left the store walking toward DuBois St. The male was to be wearing gray and black with curly hair. Police checked the area and were unable to locate the male.
Police were dispatched to 100 N. Main St, Family Dollar, in reference to someone exiting the emergency exit. Upon arrival, the female reported she was with customer when the rear exit alarm went off. She went to the back of the store and found the emergency exit door to be open. The door can only be opened from the inside. Nothing seemed to be out of the ordinary.
Officers were requested by Sandy Twp PD for assistance in locating a male who they have a 302 warrant for. While searching the area, he was located near Scotty’s Dounuts. He was detained until Sandy Twp PD arrived to transfer custody.
While on patrol in the area of South State Street. Police observed a traffic violation and activated the emergency lights and siren in an attempt to conduct a vehicle stop on the driver. While speaking with the individuals in the vehicle, the female had come back that she had active warrants. Upon approaching her, she was observed reaching under the driver seat. She was asked to exit the vehicle and dropped a clear plastic container with cotton inside of it. Police then took her into custody for the warrant. She said there was drug paraphernalia inside the container. She was advised of her Miranda Rights and she stated she understood and would answer questions. She was asked what else illegal was in the vehicle? She advised marijuana. Based on the information, police conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle with the police K9, Ace. He performed a final alert on the rear passenger door of the driver side of the vehicle where the female was seated. Police located multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia, along with a large amount of cash. Charges are pending.
Police were dispatched to 913 DuBois St. for a physical domestic in progress. The female stated that her husband was whipping her with a cord.
Upon arrival, police observed clothing scattered on the porch, broken glass, and everything around the residence to be in disarray. The female was located outside the residence and advised her husband was located upstairs. Police made contact with the male and he was taken into custody.
The female reported she got home from work and they got into an argument. She reported he started throwing things and smashing everything, he smacked her in the right ear and started whipping her with an extension cord. She reported her ear was ringing and was having difficulty hearing. She had several large welts across her legs that were consistent with being whipped. She also had a laceration on her hand from the broken glass. The male was transported to CCJ where he awaited arraignment.
Police were dispatched to 100 Hospital Ave. for a combative 302 patient. Police were informed that the male patient was currently locked in a bathroom and refusing to cooperate with ER staff. Upon arrival, police knocked on the bathroom door and the male immediately exited. The male was screaming at officers and threatening to resist and refusing to comply with orders. The males combative behavior continued to escalate as he screa