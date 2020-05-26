DuBois City Police
May 20
Police received a call in reference to a stolen rental car. Investigation continues.
Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Luther Avenue for a report of a domestic between a man and a woman. Upon arrival, contact was made with all individuals. The woman was having an argument with the man and his son. The son started throwing things in the house, which an item flew up and hit her in the face. The woman did not want anything done. The man wanted to gather his belongings and leave. Everyone was calmed down and stated they would no longer engage in a domestic. No further action was needed.
Police were dispatched to the report of a 911 open line call. Dispatch stated they could hear someone breathing. Police responded to the location and made contact with a woman. There was a open line with her cell phone when she set her phone down on a lawn chair. Everything was okay.
Police were contacted about the ordinance for having a fire in the city limits.