DuBois City Police
Sept. 16
Police were dispatched to Shaffer Avenue and Pifer Street for a report of a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, police spoke with a man who was driving east on Shaffer Avenue when a vehicle traveling west had forced him off the road causing him to strike the curb and tear a hole in his tire. The other vehicle was described a silver pick up. Investigation continues.
———
Police met with a man regarding harassment by communication. The man was communicating with a woman over Snapchat and pictures were exchanged. The woman took a screenshot of the man and told him he needed to send her a few thousand dollars. If he did not do this, she would send his picture around. The man blocked the woman immediately.
———
Police met with a woman who wanted to report being scammed out of $3,000. She advised she was hired by a company that sent her a check to get office equipment. She was to cash the check and then send the money back to them and they would send her the items she would need. The amount of $3,000 dollars was sent by two checks in which she cashed and sent the money back. A short time later, her account was short as the checks had bounced.
———
Police were dispatched to the area of Aspen Way for a runaway. A woman reported that her son had left their residence located and was refusing to return home. Upon arrival, officers located the male along Aspen Way near South Brady Street and were able to make contact with him. After officers had a conversation with the man, he agreed to return home with his mother. No further assistance was necessary.
———
Police made contact with a man who wanted to report that he has had multiple campaign signs stolen from his yard.
Sept. 21
Police were dispatched to Hubert Street for a report of a theft from a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, police spoke with the caller who advised someone rummaged through her vehicle and stole Vape pods. The door was left ajar from the incident, which caused the battery to die. Investigation continues.
———
Police were dispatched to contact a man in reference to a theft from his vehicle. The man reported that someone stole his portable oxygen machine. Investigation continues.
———
Police were dispatched to contact a man in reference to his vehicle being rummaged through on Hubert Street. Nothing was taken taken. Investigation continues.
———
Police were dispatched to the parking lot of 11 West Long Ave. for a report of a vehicle getting hit. The caller reported that his vehicle was hit by another vehicle’s car door. There was paint transfer and a dent. Investigation continues.
———
Police were dispatched to the area of 405 W. DuBois Ave. in reference to a man, wearing all black, riding a bike on the roadway. The caller was worried some one would not see him and hit him. The caller stated it was going to get dark soon. Police checked the area but the man was not located.
———
Police were dispatched to 124 N. Brady St. to assist EMS with an unresponsive man. Upon arrival, the man was known by officers. EMS was provided with his information and police assisted as needed.
———
Police were dispatched to call a woman in reference to people causing a disturbance by honking their horns. Upon making contact with the woman she reported she lives in a duplex and the man who lives on the other side has a political sign making passerby honk. She was advised this was not a criminal issue.