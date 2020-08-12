DuBois City Police
Aug. 5
- Police were dispatched to 26 S. Franklin St. for a report of a domestic between a man and his ex-girlfriend. While en route, police were advised that the woman had left the residence with the man’s cell phone and keys. She was last seen going south on South Franklin Street. Police located her on South Brady Street. The woman stated the man kicked her out of the apartment. She was advised she needed to give the man back his cell phone and keys. The man and woman met at Washington Avenue and Jared Street where she gave him his stuff back and they both left. Police cleared
- Police were dispatched to 111 W. Long Ave. (St Michael Terrace) for a suspicious female who appeared to be homeless and was sleeping on an outdoor bench behind the building. Upon arrival, Officers searched the area with negative results for the female.
- Police were dispatched to the Comfort Suites for a report of a physical domestic in one of the rooms. The caller reported a male and female were physically fighting inside the room. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male and female. They both admitted to being in an argument, but denied having assaulted each other. The room was littered with clothes, garbage and personal items. The male was directed to contact his mother for a ride and they were directed to immediately gather their belongings and remove themselves from the property. Officers remained on scene to ensure their compliance. While doing so, the manager came in to the room and advised both parties not to return to the property for any reason or they would be arrested for trespassing.
- Police were dispatched to a South Franklin Street address for the report of a neighbor dispute. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the individuals. They advised that the neighbors keep coming onto their property and were urinating in their yard. Police attempted to speak with the other parties but they did not want to tell their version of the events. Police advised everyone involved to stay on their own property and not to be urinating in public. If any party was not able to comply with this, they were advised they would be arrested for trespassing at the victim’s request.
- Police were dispatched to Penn Highlands ER for psych patient out of control. Police arrived on scene and were notified by staff that the patient is under control. Police cleared.