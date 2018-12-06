DuBOIS — A man and a woman were found dead inside a Chestnut Avenue home Monday morning in DuBois, according to DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark.
Clark said police were called to the residence at 11:17 a.m. Monday after DuSAN EMS reported two unresponsive patients.
“We arrived on the scene and found out they were both deceased in a bedroom,” said Clark.
The individuals were identified as Nathan Forbes, 41, and Ashley Ross, 24, both of DuBois.
“We immediately ruled out foul play. There was no indication of that. We called a representative from the fire department, which ruled out that the deaths were due to carbon monoxide poisoning.”
Investigators are not ruling out a possible drug overdose for both, he said, noting that drug paraphernalia was found in the home.
“Right now there is nothing suspicious that would lead us to believe it is a homicide or suicide,” Clark said.
Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder, with police, is continuing to investigate the cause and manner of death.
