DuBOIS — The City of DuBois pool, located in the DuBois City Park, will open for the summer at noon Saturday, according to City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
“We’re excited about getting the pool open — it always means summer is here,” said Suplizio. “With the nice weather that we’ve been having lately, I think people are looking forward to having something fun to do in the warm weather. With all of the additions we’ve added onto the swimming pool in the last couple of years, we think it’s an enjoyable experience for families and people of all ages.”
The pool is open daily from noon to 7 p.m., weather permitting. From 6-7 p.m. daily, it only costs $1 to swim. The pool is also available to rent in the evenings for parties.
Pool manager is Mike Gressler, who has held the position for nearly 20 years.
For season passes and other pricing information, call the city office at 814-371-2000.