Today marks the 60th anniversary of the DuBois City Pool.
“It’s just a very nice entity that we have for the community,” said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. “Obviously, this is not just the City of DuBois’ pool, it’s for the entire community.”
Though it is now known as the DuBois City Pool, the facility was initially built and maintained by former members of the DuBois Jaycees and is considered one of their largest initiatives.
“This contribution from our former Jaycees has been a huge asset to our community, and continues to be a popular spot for kids and families throughout the summer months,” according to the Jaycees website. “This project cost $125,000 to complete, and has brought summer fun for thousands of people in the DuBois area.”
Eventually the maintenance of the pool became a burden for the DuBois Jaycees and the decision was made to give the pool to the City of DuBois, said member Summer Anderson.
“This decision was not only good for our community, but to the DuBois Chapter who no longer had to worry about the extra costs and manpower that was put into the pool’s upkeep every year,” said Anderson. “This decision has enabled the pool to expand its capabilities as well as be kept updated to the highest standards for our citizen’s safety and enjoyment.”
“The pool stands as a symbol of the dedication and ambition that our past Jaycee members had to make this community a better place,” said Anderson. “Their legacy will forever be remembered by current and future members of our DuBois Chapter who will strive to carry on their passion for service to humanity and our area.”
Mike Gressler has been involved with the pool for approximately the last 20 years; first as a lifeguard and now as the pool manager.
“He (Gressler) does an excellent job,” said Suplizio. “He does a great job on recruiting lifeguards and workers for the city pool.”
Gressler, who is a history teacher at the DuBois Area High School, said he enjoys his summer job. He said there are currently 16 lifeguards on staff with an additional six or seven who work at the front desk or concession stand.
Suplizio noted that the city has undertaken many renovations over the years, with the most recent completed just this past spring.
The city received a $300,000 grant through State Sen. Joe Scarnati to help fund the renovation which included installing a handicapped accessible chairlift, new lifeguard chairs, repairing the slide, a new surface on the bottom of the pool, a children’s play area and a new water feature inside the pool as well as a rock climbing wall.
Gressler called this year’s renovations “absolutely fantastic.”
“We’re hoping to do some more in the near future,” said Suplizio. “We know we need to maybe replace the bathhouse. We also hope to add some more children’s features in the future.”
Though it’s not a money maker, the city likes having the pool because it’s a refreshing place to cool off in the summer for area citizens, Suplizio said.
The pool is open daily from noon to 7 p.m., weather permitting. There is one more day this summer that the pool will be open until 9 p.m. on Aug. 15. The pool is also available to rent in the evenings for parties, said Gressler, noting it has been extremely busy for that this summer.