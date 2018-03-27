DuBOIS — With just three months under her belt as treasurer, Lisa LaBrasca Becker said she is enjoying being more present in the City of DuBois’ day-to-day activities.
Prior to being elected treasurer, a four-year term, Becker had served as city controller since 2012.
“Working in the office, the controller watches the money go out, so we go over all the expenses,” Becker said. “As the treasurer of the city, all the money comes in and it’s more hands-on.”
“We have great employees in the city,” said Becker, adding that Tom Nowak, deputy treasurer, and Patty Klebacha, general treasurer clerk, have really kept the office going.
Becker said she is trying to work on the blight in the city and noted that many non-resident property owners do not pay their taxes.
“A lot of people that own properties in the city do not live here,” said Becker, noting that makes them hard to find.
She said she is also amazed at how the city, which has not raised taxes in many years, operates on the funding it receives.
“Right now, we call it the spring tax, but it’s really the city county tax. So partial goes to the city, the other partial goes to the county,” Becker said.
“Our council, our manager have kept city taxes down,” Becker said. “That’s what people forget, because it’s really not that much that we collect. A lot of it’s out of control, because you have Clearfield County that pretty much sends us all the taxes and so it’s up to us to distribute it,” Becker said.
Tax statements went out March 1 and people have until May 1 to pay with a discount.
“We also collect all the money that comes into the city. We collect the money for the police fines. We collect the money for permits. Any kind of money that comes into the city has to come through our office and be accounted for,” she said.
The city will get new software within the next year to make it easier for people to pay, she said. The bottom line is, though, it is the homeowner’s responsibility to pay the taxes.
“If you want the infrastructure of the city to work well, we all need to pay our taxes and take care of our properties. That’s our goal, to have a nice community, in my mind,” she said. “DuBois is a great place, but we have to work together. My job as the treasurer is to be the voice for the people. That’s why they elected me to be here. I’m trying to make a difference and I listen.”
Becker also revealed her ultimate goal: “I’d love to get Sandy Township and DuBois to work together, become one. We will still need two collectors of taxes. We will still need all of our departments plus more. We would have a bigger police force. We would get so much more money for our city. All this bickering would stop. Everybody takes it too personal instead of looking out for what’s best for all of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.