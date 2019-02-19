Dickson Tattersall, a retired music teacher from Brookville and currently director of the DuBois Area Community Band, has enjoyed nearly a lifelong passion for music.
His love for music was inspired by his high school band director, Glen Davis.
“I wanted to be like him,” said Tattersall.
After graduating from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Tattersall began his education career at Brookville Area School District in 1958, where he acquired the nickname, “Mr. T,” because the students had trouble pronouncing his last name. There he taught band and started the district’s string department. He also played an important role in implementing the district’s musical productions. He retired from teaching after 35 years.
As a teacher, his goal was to be a mentor like Davis was for him, always putting the students first.
Outside of teaching, Tattersall fulfilled his passion for music by performing as a drummer for the Johnny Serian band in Punxsutawney. He also played with other bands and recalled several memorable performances with musicians such as country western singer String Bean and jazz musician Johnny Costa from the show, “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
Tattersall became the director of the DuBois Area Community Band several years ago when asked by the late Jack Averill, who organized the band.
Tattersall said the DuBois Area Community Band is still looking for music enthusiasts to help continue a long tradition of music in the DuBois area.
In the late ‘80s, a group of musicians felt that a city the size of DuBois should have a community band.
The concept of a community band is to give young musicians the opportunity to play with older professionals, many of whom are retired music directors.
“It’s like a family away from a family,” Tattersall said.
The band operates year-round, performing at various times throughout the year, from summer concerts around the area to an annual benefit Christmas program for various local charities. It is the group’s goal to keep alive the 150-plus year old tradition of wind bands in the Clearfield/Jefferson County area.
Members of the band come from throughout the DuBois area, including Brookville and Brockway.
The band is open and welcoming to all music enthusiasts. Those who play an instrument and are interested in getting together to share their talents in a community band are invited to join.
The band’s repertoire includes traditional marches, show tunes, pops, patriotic music and classics. It provides an opportunity for members to get together to enjoy playing and share a love of music with fellow musicians.
The band rehearses Monday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m. at Parkside Community Center, 120 W. Park Ave., DuBois. The first practice of the new season will be held March 11.
Those who play clarinets are needed most, but anyone who wants to play any instrument is welcome, said Tattersall. Some of the members have extra instruments if someone doesn’t have their own, he said.
For more information, call Tattersall at 814-849-7895.
