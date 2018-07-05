FALLS CREEK — Music enthusiasts are invited to enjoy an evening of tunes played by a band that’s all about community.
The DuBois Area Community Band will perform at Falls Creek Memorial Park on Monday at 7 p.m.
The mission of the FCMP is to not only support the community and the people in it, but to support veterans and history as well.
The park hosts several events and fundraisers throughout the summer, such as the “tribute to Elvis” by Bugs Bayer that was held June 29, and the coffee break fundraiser on Memorial Day weekend, which raised $575, according to the committee’s Facebook page.
The DuBois Area Community Band was started in the late ‘80s. The band, which operates year-round and is made up of members from Clearfield and Jefferson County, plays in summer concerts and holiday benefits for local charities.
The band is always on the lookout for more members who are dedicated to helping the community and passionate about music and learning. Anyone who plays an instrument is welcome.
One of the goals is to give younger musicians a platform to play with and learn from older professionals, like retired music directors, according to a previously published Courier Express article. They also aim to keep the tradition of “wind bands” alive.
“With only about 15 members, we are in need of more players and some more gigs,” said Becky Raybuck, a community band member for three years, in a previous article.
Donations toward the Memorial Park will be welcomed. Participants should bring a lawn chair to the show. More information is regularly available on the Facebook page.
