The DuBois Area Community Band will hold a first practice of the new season at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Christ Lutheran Church on Maple Avenue, DuBois, for members and any interested instrumentalist.
March 25 the group will rehearse at the same time and place and then return to Parkside Community Center on Mondays at 7:15 p.m. starting on April 1.
For more information, call Dickson Tattersall at 814-849-7895.
