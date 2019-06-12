DuBois Community Days, a two-day “celebration of the community” organized by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department and centered in the DuBois Memorial Park, will return for its 28th year Friday and Saturday.
The event offers a wide variety of family fun entertainment, according to General Chairman Robert Wachob. Additional chairmen include Entertainment Chairman Jeff Baronick, Financial Chairman John “Herm” Suplizio, Logistics Chairman Scott Farrell and Security/5K Chairman Andrew Werner.
“I’d like to remind everyone that Community Days is not a fundraiser for the DuBois Fire Department and that all events are free to the public,” said Wachob. “The only cost to attendees are food and trinkets, and those proceeds go to the organization running the particular booth.”
The cost to the Community Days/Parade Committee to present the weekend celebration is more than $140,000. Many firms and residents have contributed to make the celebration possible.
Wachob also said that the committee is asking everyone to leave their pets at home.
“Signs will be posted and you will be asked to take your pet home if you bring it,” said Wachob. “Also, there are signs posted for no bikes or other type of devices. We ask everyone to cooperate to make the weekend great for all those attending.”
As always, this year’s event will not disappoint with a multitude of good entertainment, said Baronick, who outlined some of the highlights, including:
The Mahoney Brothers Brand
“After a long absence, we will have The Mahoney Brothers Band from New Jersey back to Community Days,” said Baronick, noting they will perform three different shows Friday night. “They’re so tremendously talented and requested every year, but we try not to bring the same show back every year and are constantly searching for new bands.”
At 6:30 p.m. Friday on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage, the band will perform their tribute to the Beach Boys, “California Dreamin’.” This brand new production features the music and look of many of the California-based acts of the 60s and 70s; from the Surf sounds of The Beach Boys, The Surfaris and Jan & Dean, to the folk rock sounds of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, to the Rock ‘n’ Roll of Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Eagles, The Doobie Brothers and more.
At 7:15 p.m. Friday, The Mahoney Brothers Band will perform again on the same stage and feature hits from the Beatles.
Their final show of the night will begin at 8:30 p.m., with a tribute to some of their inspirations growing up, calling their show, “Jukebox Heroes.”
Millennium
Saturday night’s entertainment on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage will feature Millennium.
“They were recommended to us from some previous acts that we’ve had,” said Baronick.
Millennium is led and anchored by Season 4 American Idol finalist Travis Tucker.
They are versatile covering everything from Sinatra standards to Motown, rock, hip-hop, country and today’s hits.
They will perform at 8:15 p.m. and play non-stop until the fireworks display.
Johnny Rockett’s Cycle Circus
The major show this year by the blue restrooms in the side parking lot is going to be Johnny Rockett’s Cycle Circus, said Baronick. It is the largest Freestyle FMX entertainment show of its kind in the world today and performs daredevil acts.
Their show times are 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 pm. Saturday.
Red Trouser Show
The Red Trouser Show, a combination of precision acrobatics paired with daring feats such as knife and fire juggling, and a breathtaking final act that ends high in the air at the American Legion Stage at 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
David Lawrence Magic
David Lawrence Magic will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the American Legion Stage and 3:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the Penelec Stage.
Michael Trautman
Michael Trautman, aka King Pong performs magic, juggling and is the only target-shooting, ping-pong-spitting act in the world. He will perform at 9:15 p.m. Friday on the American Legion Stage and at 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday on the American Legion Stage.
Drum and Bugle Corps
“We will have all the Drum and Bugle Corps competition again throughout the day,” said Baronick, noting that bands come from all over the eastern United States. The event begins at noon on Saturday and will be held at Heindl Baseball Field.
Roaming the park
Roaming the park through the event will be Polish Pride, The Red Trouser Show, Michael Trautman, George Ripley’s Believe It, the magic detective from Lancaster, and David Lawrence.
Firemen’s Parade
When the city fire siren sounds, the Firemen’s Parade begins to roll at 5 p.m. Saturday from Long Avenue and Main Street and continues to Liberty Boulevard.
Giant Fireworks Display
A giant fireworks display will be presented at 10 p.m. Saturday by Zambelli Fireworks. The fireworks will be launched outside the city park.
After-Hours Garage Party
New this year will be the After-Hours Garage Party at the DuBois City Garage. Chase and the Barons will perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday and The Earthquakers will perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Persons must be 21 years old to attend.
“We are excited about this year’s Community Days,” said Suplizio. “Come out and enjoy a fantastic day in the park with a lot of free entertainment and good food to purchase from non-profit organizations. Then stay for one of the top parades in the state of Pennsylvania.”
“I want to give a special thanks to all those individuals that donate to Community Days and to all of our corporate sponsors,” said Wachob. “Without these great people and companies, Community Days would not be possible.”