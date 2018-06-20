DuBOIS — The DuBois Community Days Firemen’s Parade winners have been announced.
They are as follows:
School Band Winners
1. Curwensville High School Band
2. Homer City High School Band
3. Marion Center High School Band
4. Fort LeBoef High School Band
5. Purchase Line High School Band
6. Curwensville Middle School Band
Drill Team
1. Kidnetix
Drum & Bugle Corps
Division #1
1. Northcoast Brass Company
2. Grey Knights
3. Keystone Regiment
Division #2
1. Sonus Brass Theatre
Floats – Business/Corporate
1. Dave Roman Excavating and Landscape One
2. Domtar Paper Company
Floats – Non-Profit
1. DuBois Central Catholic
2. Paint ‘n Play School
3. Keystone Elk County Alliance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.