DuBOIS — The 2021 DuBois Community Days Firemen’s Parade winners have been announced.
They are as follows:
Float Winners –Non-Profit (prize –plaque)
1. DuBois YMCA
2. WPAL Fitness Center and PA Army National Guard
3. Clearfield County Fair Queen
Floats –Commercial (prize –plaque)
1. Landscape One
2. Sensus
Baton Corps (prize –cash guarantee)
1. Golden Triangles, Pittsburgh
High School Band Winners
1. Curwensville High School Band
2. Purchase Line High School Band
3. DuBois Area High School Band
4. Homer City High School Band
5. Philipsburg-Osceola Mountie Band
6. Brockway Area High School Band
7. Curwensville Jr High School Band
8. Ridgway Area High School Band
9. Fort Leboeuf High School Band
Fire Departments
Best Pumper Overall (1500 GPM and Over)
1. Oklahoma Fire Co. –$150
2. Curwensville Fire Department –$100
Best Pumper Overall (1250 GPM and Under)
1. Union Twp. Fire Co. –$150
2. Elk Run Fire Co. –$100
Best Aerial Apparatus
1. Sandy Hose Co. #1 –$150
Best Tanker
1. Union Twp. Fire Co. –$150
Best Brush Truck
1. Brockway Volunteer Fire Department –$150
Best Rescue/Engine
1. Sykesville Fire Co. –$150
Best Rescue Unit
1. Adrian Sandy Hose Co. –$150
Oldest Motorized Fire Apparatus in Service
1. Elk Run Fire Dept. Brush Truck –$150
2. Fire Truck Traveling the Longest Distance and Philipsburg Fire Co –$200