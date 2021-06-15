DuBOIS — The 2021 DuBois Community Days Firemen’s Parade winners have been announced.

They are as follows:

Float Winners –Non-Profit (prize –plaque)

1. DuBois YMCA

2. WPAL Fitness Center and PA Army National Guard

3. Clearfield County Fair Queen

Floats –Commercial (prize –plaque)

1. Landscape One

2. Sensus

Baton Corps (prize –cash guarantee)

1. Golden Triangles, Pittsburgh

High School Band Winners

1. Curwensville High School Band

2. Purchase Line High School Band

3. DuBois Area High School Band

4. Homer City High School Band

5. Philipsburg-Osceola Mountie Band

6. Brockway Area High School Band

7. Curwensville Jr High School Band

8. Ridgway Area High School Band

9. Fort Leboeuf High School Band

Recommended Video

Fire Departments

Best Pumper Overall (1500 GPM and Over)

1. Oklahoma Fire Co. –$150

2. Curwensville Fire Department –$100

Best Pumper Overall (1250 GPM and Under)

1. Union Twp. Fire Co. –$150

2. Elk Run Fire Co. –$100

Best Aerial Apparatus

1. Sandy Hose Co. #1 –$150

Best Tanker

1. Union Twp. Fire Co. –$150

Best Brush Truck

1. Brockway Volunteer Fire Department –$150

Best Rescue/Engine

1. Sykesville Fire Co. –$150

Best Rescue Unit

1. Adrian Sandy Hose Co. –$150

Oldest Motorized Fire Apparatus in Service

1. Elk Run Fire Dept. Brush Truck –$150

2. Fire Truck Traveling the Longest Distance and Philipsburg Fire Co –$200

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos