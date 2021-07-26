DuBOIS — After a long year of cancellations and adjustments, the community gathered for the DuBois Relay For Life Saturday at the DuBois City Park to help raise money for the American Cancer Society’s efforts to save lives through groundbreaking research, expanding access to screening and treatment and patient support programs.
The event, which was from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., featured a full day of entertainment, including music by Heather Olson, Gary Bickerstaff, The Vagabonds Band, On the Mend and None of the Above. There was also Zumba with Dan Minns.
With the lack of teams signed up this year, organizers from the DuBois Relay For Life made the decision to open the event up to vendors.
Relay teams, such as Friends and Family, S&T Bank, We Mean Business, New Beginning, Team Gary Too, Never Give Up, Step by Step, Jeff Tech LPN Students, Sandy Hose Co. No. 1, Team Rogers and #Team Gus, were also set up to sell items and food and drinks.
This year’s theme for the DuBois Relay For Life was “Christmas In July.”
The Relay For Life was a little different this year because there was no survivor dinner due to COVID. However, survivors joined in on the Survivor Lap and the Luminaria service, which honors every life touched by cancer. People can dedicate a Luminaria to a loved one lost, someone currently battling or anyone who has overcome it. The Luminarias are decorated with names and sometimes messages to the people they honor.
The goal for the relay this year was $50,000.
“The Relay For Life of DuBois event team and myself would like to thank the community for supporting all of our fundraising events this year,” said Event Leader Eva McKee in the program. “We also want to thank them for supporting the relay event itself.”
“We live in a very awesome community and we could not do what we do without the support of the community,” McKee said.
McKee said even though the relay looked a little different this year, it had the same goal — to raise money to one day find a cure for cancer.
McKee said organizers are always looking for help for the relay so if anyone is interested in starting a team for 2022 or just want to help, they are asked to contact her at 814-236-2327 and leave a message.
There are a variety of ways to help, she said, such as putting out yard signs and then taking them back down after the relay, helping with hanging up flyers, taking an hour or two to help at different fundraisers. She said it doesn’t have to be something that requires a lot of time.
McKee said planning for Relay For Life 2022 will start in September.
The next event will be the Car Cruz-IN on Sept. 25 in the DuBois City Park from 3-6 p.m., with car registration at 2 p.m. The event is open to anything with wheels. There will be food, a DJ, a raffle, car trivia and a DUI simulator sponsored by Kim McDonald of State Farm. If rained out, there is no rain date. For more information, follow them on Facebook — Car Cruz-IN and/or Relay For Life of DuBois, PA.