The DuBois City Council is contemplating acquiring a K9 drug dog and got a first-hand look at what’s involved prior to this week’s regular meeting of the council.
Sgt. Michael Schaffer and Nando, a 5-year-old German Shepherd, were on hand to discuss what is involved with having a dog trained for drug detection and patrol.
The initial cost of a drug dog is about $13,000. Schaffer said Nando’s first “hit” more than paid for him. It took place, ironically, at the Post Office Distribution Center on Beaver Drive. Nando sniffed out 1 pound of methamphetamine in a suspicious package.
A pound of meth can retail for as much as $48,000, according to some estimates.
While council members and Schaffer engaged in a question-and-answer session, Nando stole the show with his high energy personality.
Some of the cost of a K9 can be offset by money from drug forfeitures and seizures through the county or state attorneys generals’ offices.
The council did not take action to acquire a dog.
Parking issuesThree parking-related issues were brought to the council’s attention.
- Jennifer Jackson asked about downtown parking, specifically the Pershing Lot, where the kiosk has been out of service for several months. A new kiosk is due soon, and Jackson was assured that no overnight parking is allowed in that lot and there is no permit parking there.
- Julie Stewart of the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group was told that the kiosk and meters in the Washington Avenue lot are being repaired. She said part of the issue with downtown parking is that some people don’t know where the lots are located, and there needs to be a program to better inform the public.
- Don West of Treasure Lake appealed to the council to void a parking ticket he received for parking on the wrong side of the street on “garbage day” when all parking is prohibited from 7-11 a.m. He protested because, he said, he would have had to have been looking to his left, backwards, to see signs indicating where and when parking is allowed. The council deferred to the police officer’s discretion and upheld the citation.
Police contractThe council voted to approve a six-year contract with city police officers.
The contract is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2019, and extends through 2024.
Pay increases will be 2.5 percent in 2019, 2020 and 2021, 2.75 percent in 2022 and 2023 and 2.99 percent in 2024.
The starting rate for new officers will be $45,000 and will increase by the contract rates for the first five years of service. That provision will save the city money when it hires news officers.
In exchange for that feature, the new agreement includes a Deferred Retired Option Plan (DROP) pension benefit.
DROP plans, according to the Government Finance Officers Association, allow employees who would otherwise retire in a defined benefit plan to continue working. However, rather than continuing to accrue credit for service and compensation, a certain sum is credited to a separate account under the government’s retirement plan.
The city and police officers agreed that the DROP benefit must be cost-neutral for the city.
Christopher P. Gabriel of Pittsburgh, the city’s labor attorney, said the officers and City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio “deserve thanks for their hard work on this agreement, which is fair to both sides.”
Closed meetingThe council adjourned into a closed meeting for a legal matter.
Upcoming meetingsThe next council work session will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue. The next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12.