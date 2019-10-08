DuBOIS — A DuBois fall festival will offer lots of vendors, music, food, face painting and even a “punkin’ chunkin’” contest this weekend.
DuBois Continuum of Care Community Inc. will host its annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 282 South 8th St. Saturday.
Darla Kahle, marketing and admissions coordinator for the DuBois Village, said the Fall Festival has been hosted for about seven years now.
“We love hosting events that are open to the public, so our residents feel more connected to the community,” she said. “It’s an outside event, so it becomes a really fun reason to go outside, be active and meet new people. Plus, it gives an opportunity for people in the community to come out and enjoy a fun-filled day.”
Kahle said the event will bring a variety of vendors, also something good for DuBois Village residents who are unable to leave and shop.
“Having this event mid-October, which has become the start of holiday shopping, allows people to begin purchasing items for gift giving,” she said. “And, they have a chance to treat themselves as well.”
Kahle said there will be polka music, a DuBois Village resident favorite.
“You will see many of them dancing, or at least doing some toe tapping, for sure,” she says.
The activities scheduled offer something for the whole family, and allow residents to be able to visit with their children, grandchildren and other family members, Kahle says.
It’s important to DCCCI to offer these events, free to the public, to keep the lives of residents as normal as possible, Kahle said.
“Our residents were once active participants within the communities, where they resided for most of their lives,” she said. “Now that they reside at the Continuum, that shouldn’t change. We make sure they are still active participants within the local community.”