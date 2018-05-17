DuBOIS — Hundreds of butterflies will be released Saturday to honor and remember loved ones at the second annual Butterfly Release hosted by the DuBois Continuum of Care Community.
The butterflies may be purchased for $5 each in honor or in memory of a loved one of the donor’s choice, said Marketing and Admissions Coordinator at DuBois Village Personal Care Community Darla Kahle.
Supplies are limited at the ceremony to be held at 2 p.m. with light refreshments to follow.
Last year, Kahle said the organization sold out of all the butterflies.
“I think we had more than 250 butterflies and it was just beautiful seeing the butterflies all flying off at the same time,” Kahle said.
Those interested can purchase butterflies and complete donation cards by stopping at any one of these locations:
- DuBois Nursing Home: 212 South 8th St., DuBois, 814-375-9100.
- DuBois Village Personal Care: 282 South 8th St., DuBois, 814-375-5483.
- Village View Residential Apartments: 284 South 8th St., DuBois, 814-375-3941.
All butterflies will be handed out the day of the release.
Kahle said there will be a special program with music, poems that residents write and will read, followed by the butterfly release. There will also be a printout of all the names of people who made donations in memory and honor of someone.
