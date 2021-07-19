DuBOIS — For more than a month now, DuBois Corner Cafe, located in the DuBois Mall on Shaffer Road, has been serving up quality and creative cuisine, with passion behind every dish.
Co-Owner Rosanne McNulty said they wanted to offer something unique to the area with a culinary magnitude. From the beginning, the goal has been for customers to be able to “watch the show” as the chef cooks the food in the kitchen, visible to those sitting in the dining room.
Renovations of the venue started in fall 2020, said McNulty, with the restaurant opening around six weeks ago.
Always fascinated with the cooking process growing up and working in the restaurant industry, McNulty said the mall needed “something different,” such as this.
Some favorite dishes include everything from fresh crapes with strawberries, the monte cristo sandwich, fresh-dough pizzas, strombolis and calzones to cheesecake made from scratch, using local, fresh and fine ingredients, she said.
The décor in the venue itself was inspired by several different things, featuring Italy and France-related accents and a modern-style vibe with marble tables and floors, large plants and other updated décor.
The cafe has an “amazing staff,” she said, including Chef Preston Brubaker, who enjoy the work that they do. The owners are looking to hire more experienced chefs and servers who can handle the level of the restaurant as well.
In the future, Corner Cafe staff will continue to experiment and try different things, said McNulty, including whipping up in-house, fresh pasta.
“We believe it’s all about the quality of the food, and the passion that goes into making the food,” she said.
The cafe also offers daily specials, dessert platters, ice cream and more. The business is open seven days per week for breakfast, lunch and dinner — Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit DuBois Corner Cafe on Facebook for daily updates and further information or call 814-299-7165.