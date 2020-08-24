DuBOIS –The DuBois City Council reluctantly accepted the resignation of Mayor Randy Schmidt at Thursday’s work session.
Schmidt, who was not at the meeting, told his colleagues in a letter that he is retiring from the DuBois Area School District at the end of this year and, “I feel it is time to slow my life down and enjoy time with my wife and family at our camp in Pennsylvania’s Elk Country.”
Schmidt was elected mayor in November after serving 17 years on the council.
Noting that his decision was a very difficult one, “I am extremely pleased and happy in the projects we have completed since I have been on City Council and Mayor of this great city. I am lucky to be part of the many streetscape projects, the renovations of our baseball and softball fields and involved in bringing a handicapped-accessible field to our area. These fields are by far the best in our area and probably in the entire state.”
“I would like to thank each and every one of you for your support over these many years,” his letter concluded. “I wish you well on all your future endeavors as I feel sure I am leaving this City in very capable hands.”
The council did not discuss filling the mayoral vacancy. Under its Home Rule Charter, the mayor is a voting member and serves as council president. Vice President Ed Walsh will assume that role in the interim.
Depending on how the seat is filled, there could be as many as four of the five council seats on the ballot in the 2021 municipal election.
Shane Dietz is serving the last two years of Schmidt’s term on the council prior to his election as mayor.
The last two years of Schmidt’s term as mayor will also be on the ballot.
Councilman Jim Aughenbaugh’s current term expires at the end of 2021.
Aughenbaugh, Walsh and Councilwoman Diane Bernardo expressed their sense of loss at Schmidt’s departure but wished him well and thanked him for his service.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said, “It has been a privilege to work with him on the fire department as well as on council and as mayor, not to mention the number of projects throughout the city. I can’t thank him enough for his dedication and support of this community. He always put it first.
“His dedication to the fire department is second to none,” Suplizio continued. “I greatly appreciate all the blood, sweat and tears he has given and wish him the best. His family should come first.”
How dry it’s been
The water level at the reservoir is 17 inches below the spillway and the current dry spell prompted the council to issue a request for residents to observe voluntary water use conversation.
City engineer Chris Nasuti said if the level continues to drop and is 22 inches below the spillway at the end of this month, mandatory water conservation measures will be instituted.
Back to school
Police chief Blaine Clark asks residents to slow down and be vigilant when school begins next week. He said “We’ll be out there,” helping motorists slow down.
Rapid response
Fire Chief Joe Mitchell told the council that in response to a fire on East Park Avenue, 2 minutes, 50 seconds elapsed between the time the call was answered at Clearfield County 911 until the first unit arrived on-scene. From dispatch to arrive, it took 2 minutes. “That’s pretty darned good,” Mitchell said.
Moving forward
Suplizio said the joint municipal consolidation study with Sandy Township continues to move forward and is about three-quarters completed. The consultant will be contacting elected officials in the near future for their input.
Four hearings Monday
Prior to Monday’s regular council meeting, there will be public hearings on four proposed council bills. The hearings begin at 6:40 p.m.
- Council Bill 1949 deals with water rates.
The rate per 1,000 gallons of water up to 100,000 will increase from $7 to $8.50 per month and from $3 to $3.75 per 1,000 gallons for use in excess of 100,000 gallons in a month.
- Council Bill 1950 will increase sewer rates.
The sewer surcharge will be raised from $2 per month and will mirror the water meter surcharges to “even out” the rate. The new sewer surcharge will range from $5 per month for a 5/8- to 3/4-inch meter to $187.50 for an 8-inch meter.
- Council Bill 1951 is a debt ordinance to fund water projects.
The amount, provided by NexTier Bank at 2.53 percent, will not exceed $4.5 million.
- Council Bill 1952 provides engineering costs not to exceed $3.5 million for the new sewage treatment plan. That note will be from S&T Bank at 2.58 percent.
The new rates should be effective in the September billing barring any unforeseen delays.
Parking problem
A problem with tractor-trailers parking along Lakeside Avenue will be addressed with the placement of signs designating on-parking area.