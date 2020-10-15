DuBOIS — Penelec will conduct a planned power outage in the City of DuBois from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, according to information received at Monday’s council meeting.
Areas of the city which will be affected include First Street, North Fourth Street, North and South Brady Street, Beaver Drive, East and West DuBois Avenue and Parkway Drive.
The work involves replacing a transformer at a substation.
Affected customers are to be notified by a recorded phone message.
In other matters:
- The city is talking with Sandy Township about bulk water sales.
- An inquiry was made about whether the former Nazarene Church on Quarry Avenue can be converted into a chiropractor’s office.
- The council instructed city Solicitor Toni Cherry to prepare an ordinance dealing with abandoned and/or dilapidated properties.
- The city’s Planning Commission recommended to the council after examining several ordinances in other communities, including Reynoldsville.
- Council members have received and are reviewing the financial analysis, police and public works study relative to a possible merger between the city and Sandy Township. Additional studies are being conducted.
- A subdivision was approved for the James J. Zavatsky property at 727 Patterson Ave.
- Authorization was given to conduct police officer training.
- Police Chief Blaine Clark will recommend whether to make the intersection of Shaffer Avenue and Pifer Street a four-way stop.
Following the regular meeting, city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio asked for a closed meeting for personnel reasons.
The council will hold a work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
The next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.