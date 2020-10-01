DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council, at this week’s meeting, approved an ordinance to make the intersection of West Weber Avenue and South Jared Street a four-way stop instead of the current two-way.
The ordinance was recommended by city police Chief Blaine Clark, who cited a safety concern for residents as well as the substantial number of children at a bus stop in that vicinity.
Solicitor Toni Cherry prepared the ordinance to make the change.
Bank loans
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio provided an update on the bank loans.
One loan (Council Bill 1951) is to fund water projects. The amount, provided by NexTier Bank at 2.53 percent, will not exceed $4.5 million.
The other loan (Council Bill 1950) will provide engineering costs not to exceed $3.5 million for the new sewage treatment plan and will be from S&T Bank at 2.58 percent.
Suplizio said the city did have a meeting with the entities and both council bills were advertised in the Courier Express. The city received notarized proofs of publication as well.
“We are now on target by Oct. 5th, our position is to have filed all documents with the Department of Community and Economic Development,” said Cherry. “We understand that these now are to be filed electronically. We’re waiting for information with that updated information. And basically we are ready to go as soon as we have that.”
Multimodal Transportation Fund Grant The council approved a resolution authorizing the city to apply for a Multimodal Transportation Fund Grant of $710,703 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority to be used for DuBois Railroad and Sewage Plant Access Bridge.
Vacant Property Registration OrdinanceCopies of Altoona’s and Reynoldsville’s vacant property registration ordinances, provided by Code Enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead, were turned over to Cherry and the planning commission to review and come up with a draft for the city.
“I think these are good jumping off points, and it’s nice that we don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” said Cherry. “And I have to tell you this is a long time coming, we’ve got a lot of buildings. We’ve got a lot of vacancies. We’re having owners who just are not taking care of their properties. And I understand these owners feel they’re being abused by their tenants because their tenants aren’t paying any rent, they can’t evict them. And so it’s an unfortunate thing, but if we could draft something like this, I think that would give everyone a little more control.”
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo said she hopes the city reaches out to Sandy Township once the city is able to decide on a good vacant property registration ordinance.
“I was thinking about the fact that through circumstances beyond our control Sandy Township and DuBois zigzag around each other on the borders,” said Bernardo. “And secondly, because we’re such a huge area together, the borders that we share could have properties in this category but then we have strength in numbers. We have two municipalities with the strength to go after these vacant properties.”
“The solicitor’s office is always happy to share with our friends and neighbors in Sandy Township and the board there and their legal team, a copy of any ordinance we draft they’re welcome to review it. We’ll hand it over to them,” said Cherry. “We’re always happy to do that. We’re all in this together. I’ve had calls for help and copies of things from as far east, as you know, Williamsport and Scranton. And I provided those lawyers with what we do and I always feel free to call any of them if I need something. So if Sandy wants anything we’ve done, they’re welcome to it.”