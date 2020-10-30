DuBOIS — Substandard lots in the City of DuBois were discussed at this week’s city council meeting and Manager John “Herm” Suplizio suggested that the planning commission conduct a review of these lots.
“At some point in time, we’re going to have to do something because there are no more places to build or do anything in DuBois. It’s something to start thinking about even more,” said Suplizio.
“I don’t know what we can do, what we can’t do,” said Suplizio.
Suplizio noted that he has talked with Zoning Officer & Code Enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead about the church on Quarry Avenue.
“I think they’re (planning commission) going to bring it forward, but I just hope we look a little extra harder to make sure something like that goes through, because what happens on these things is that people leave them go and then we ended up owning them and we can’t do anything with them.”
Solicitor Toni Cherry said it’s a really simple issue.
“If we’ve got substandard lots that the city believes can be used for construction of a home, then council has it within council’s power to grant a modification request,” said Cherry. “What we need to do is get a list of those lots. And I don’t know who’s going to get saddled with that job. And then people need to be told that council will entertain a request for a modification. Council has the right to say, ‘We’re not going to impose that side yard setback. We are not going to impose that rear yard setback, because we believe that if we just tweak it a little, a nice home can be built on that.’”
“I think some people just don’t know that they could do that,” said Suplizio. “I don’t know that we need to identify every one. I think we just need to somehow get the information out that, a house burns down 15 years ago and the lot that sits there because the house has been torn down and now you’ve got a substandard lot and maybe somebody wants to build a little house on it, you know, they could do that. So we just got to somehow get that word out.”