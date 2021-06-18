DuBOIS — Members of DuBois City Council were effusive and unanimous in their praise of last weekend’s annual Community Days celebration.
“Great” and “fabulous” were the two most often used descriptions.
The event was especially welcomed this year after the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled plans for it and most celebrations last year.
Council members also thanked the organizers as well as the city employees and staff –particularly police and public works employees –for making the event run smoothly.
Community Days kicks off Firemen’s Week in the city, which will conclude this weekend.
The council gave Goodwill Hose Co. permission to close South State Street from Spring Avenue to Rumbarger Avenue as part of its Firemen’s Week festivities. The street will be closed from 8-11 p.m. each evening, Monday through Friday, and from noon-11 p.m. Saturday.
Mitchell appointedCity Redevelopment Authority Director Joe Mitchell has been appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf to the state’s 911 Advisory Board.
Traffic cameras
In response to a suggestion that the city consider installing cameras on traffic lights to help curtail speeding, City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said research revealed that only First Class cities in the state can use cameras in that way.
RACP grant
At last week’s work session, the council approved a resolution designating Mayor Ed Walsh and Suplizio as the designees to execute all documents related to a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant from the state.
The $2 million project will be financed by $1 million from the state and a $1 million land value match by the city. Improvements to the swimming pool, playgrounds and other park amenities will be made.
CDBG reprogramming
The council will hold a public hearing at 6:50 p.m. Monday, June 28, relative to reprogramming money from the 2018 and 2020 Community Development Block Grant programs.
The revised plan will direct funds from those years into the 2019 budget and will be used as part of the Liberty Boulevard improvement project.
Next meeting
The council will hold its next work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 24, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.