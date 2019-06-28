The upcoming DuBois Cruise In is a lot more than a car show — it’s one of the biggest events held throughout the year to help DuBois area children.
The third annual event will be held from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 6, on West Long Avenue in downtown DuBois and it will benefit the First Class Children’s Foundation, said founder Matt Reed at Wednesday’s Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group’s Coffee and Commerce meeting.
The FCCF is a nonprofit organization, created by Reed, which raises money to buy school supplies for local teachers and students. A car enthusiast and sales manager at Murrays, Reed hosts at least two car-based events per year for the cause.
This will be the third year for The DuBois Cruise In, which brings in hundreds of people who share a passion for cars and children.
“The goal that we’re working towards this year is a special thing,” said Reed, noting that his organization will be partnering with the DuBois Salvation Army.
“We’ll get names of children and then we will invite them to a Cocoa Express Christmas party in December and give away this special box — ‘Imagination Boxes’ — of school supplies and books. I want to do more than 150 of these ‘Imagination Boxes’ for the kids.”
The “Imagination Boxes” will also be placed in a local elementary school eventually, said Reed.
“If a child were to read, I think it’s seven to 10 books from the library, then they get an ‘Imagination Box.’ too. I think that the reward for reading should be better books and not pizza,” said Reed.
“The DuBois Cruise In is probably the biggest fundraiser that I do,” said Reed.
Other fundraising events include the DuBois Labor Day Weekend Auto Show usually held in August in the DuBois Walmart parking lot, as well as the “Cars and Coffee” show being held the last Sunday of the summer months from 8-11 a.m. at the DuBois Area Middle School. The second “Cars and Coffee” of the summer will be held this Sunday.
“I also have a dog walkathon and I do ‘Letters from Santa,’” said Reed.
“It all benefits First Class Children’s Foundation,” said Reed. “Every dime that we earn goes right back into it. I don’t take anything from it. I don’t care about that. I just try to do something nice for others.”
The DuBois Cruise In brings more than 100 cars, trucks and motorcycles to West Long Avenue, as well as hundreds of spectators. There will also be a food booth, basket and 50/50 raffle and door prizes.
“You trickle down on what you know,” said DDRG board President Julie Stewart. “From our standpoint as a downtown organization, we’re just so thrilled that you’ve ended up now with several major events in the downtown. To me, they may not be our events, but they’re something we list as one of our main events in the downtown.”
Reed has been staging car shows for approximately 10 years, so it seemed like the perfect way to raise money for a cause he cares about, he said. The first one was held while he was a student at the DuBois Business College.
He has donated thousands of dollars to other charities through the shows as well, such as the HOPE Club, Sheetz Family Christmas of DuBois, the Josh Martino Scholarship Fund, DuBois Free Medical Clinic and Toys for Tots of Clearfield County. Over this time, Reed has raised and donated more than $20,000 to local charities.
The DuBois Cruise In is open to all classic and late model cars, trucks and motorcycles, with a $10 donation to enter. Spectators may attend at no charge.
For more information, call Reed at 814-661-4738 or email matthew9440@hotmail.com or visit the First Class Children’s Foundation website. The DuBois Cruise In also has a Facebook page.