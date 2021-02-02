DuBOIS — When Joe and Jenny Shick let their 10-year-old Miniature Pincher mix, Squirt, outside the night of Jan. 19, they never imagined what would happen in the frightening minutes and hours that followed.
Jenny heard unusual noises that night, she said, and called for Squirt, who then ran into the house covered in blood. It soon became clear she had been bitten by another animal — more specifically, a coyote, as later confirmed by medical professionals.
Fortunately, this story has a happy ending.
The Shicks, who reside on Juniata Street Extension in DuBois near Fairman Farms, made the decision to rush the little dog to Central Pennsylvania Veterinary Emergency Treatment Services in State College, as the local clinics were closed. Driving as fast as possible, they arrived there around midnight, where they were given three options — emergency surgery, a transport to Pittsburgh or euthanization.
Emergency surgery it was, to repair the three-inch gash in Squirt’s stomach, said Joe. After coming home from State College, Squirt spent some time at the family’s local vet, Dr. Smith’s office on Maple Avenue.
Also outside with Squirt that night was the Shick’s other dog, Journey, a 4-year-old golden retriever, whom they think may have intimidated the coyote, scaring it away from Squirt.
The Shicks nursed Squirt along throughout her recovery, and she wears a cone on her head to avoid further injuring the wounds, Joe said. Squirt is doing remarkably well, getting back to her old self.
A night that started out so normally, said Jenny, turned out to be terrifying. The Shicks want to spread awareness about looking out for coyotes, especially in January and February during mating season, Joe added, and encourage education. Area residents should be cautious letting their dogs out at night.
“We always knew that coyotes were around,” said Jennifer. “But, I never thought that this would happen.”
Jenny added how impressed the Shicks were with the emergency vet hospital in State College, their only option during a night of crisis.
Sharing Squirt’s story and updates on her progress via Facebook has brought much positive community support to the family, said Jenny, with many people offering well wishes and prayers for her.
“I know there are a lot more important things happening in the world, but we really appreciate everyone who took the time to ask about and pray for our little dog.”