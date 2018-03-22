DuBOIS — The DuBois Dream basketball team’s final home game of the season Saturday night will pay tribute to America’s finest — the military.
Team owner and player Albert Varacallo III invites the community to come out and watch the game which will not only pay tribute to the local military but also will coincide with the DuBois Area United Way’s 15th annual Pittsburgh Steelers Basketball Benefit.
Varacallo said the idea came about after his talking with Aaron Fairman, of Downtown Imprints, in DuBois,
“I like to give back to the community because the community always gives back to us,” Fairman said. “When Community Days comes around, I try to give back to the fire department as best I can because they’re not paid, they do their service for free.”
The upcoming Military Appreciation Night is the same idea.
“They’re sacrificing their lives for us, just like firefighters and police officers and other first responders,” Fairman said. “Sometimes with the world being as fast paced as it is, you forget to stop and say ‘thank you.’”
Fairman, noting that one of his employees, Ben Fordoski, is a veteran, said he definitely plans to attend the games Saturday night which begin at 5 p.m.
“I go to every Dream game,” Fairman said. “My daughter’s a big fan. It’s a family affair because my son runs all the video equipment and the last game, my daughter actually did the commentating. And my wife goes. We’re there to support so we support the DuBois Dream, we support local, we try to get out in the community as much as possible.”
“If you don’t support the community, the community’s not going to support you,” Fairman said. “It’s hard because you like to honor everybody — military and first responders, but like I said, at the end of the day we’re all human beings, Republican or Democrat or whatever party it is, we all need to just take time to appreciate each other, as human beings.”
In his 18th year in business, Fairman said he’s been located in downtown DuBois for about the last five years.
“I love it. I love being a part of the community,” Fairman said.
Doors will open at 4 p.m. with the DuBois Dream game to begin at 5 p.m. The Steelers game will start at 7 p.m.
The price for admission is $10 and includes both games. Tickets are now on sale at the following locations: DuBois Area United Way (9 a.m.-noon), Sunny 106, DuBois Area Middle and High Schools, and the DuBois Central Catholic School. Tickets will also be available at the door.
