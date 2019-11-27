DuBOIS — For the third consecutive year, the DuBois Dream basketball team will play a Charity Exhibition Game for a great cause — Square One — this Thanksgiving weekend.
Albert Varacallo III, player and owner, said the DuBois Dream is excited to be partnering with Square One to bring the Charity Exhibition Game against Timothy Edwardz United,” a team based out of New York City, Saturday at DuBois Central Catholic School. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.
Admission is free if those attending bring a winter coat, clothing, hat, gloves, scarf, etc. to donate to Square One. All donations are tax deductible because Square One is a nonprofit organization co-founded in January by Michael Clement, of DuBois, who is also the executive director.
Seeing a need to create the connections to help all go from surviving to thriving, Square One is a collective of people passionately committed to connecting others with the resources needed to get a fresh start, said Clement.
Square One Community offers several courses that are designed by field experts to help take “all from surviving to thriving,” according to Clement. The genres include and will include: “I Am” self confidence building, anti-bullying for children, healthy cooking on a budget, financial literacy, emotional intelligence, healthy relationships, teen moms support and many more.
Square One Community was also selected by Miller Homes and Lezzer Lumber to manage the DuBois Furniture Bank. Each day Square One Re:Imagines how best to use this resource to help all go from surviving to thriving.
The DuBois Dream is a professional minor league men’s basketball organization, based in DuBois, founded in 2016 by Varacallo. This organization combines his passion for basketball and his commitment to his hometown. Each season, the DuBois Dream aims to bring talented players, coaches and staff members together to positively impact the community.
“The game gives the fans an opportunity to see potential DuBois Dream Players prior to the start of our regular season in January,” said Varacallo. “It also allows us to help provide and support a great nonprofit and people who are in need during the cold winter months.”
The DuBois Dream will be playing in the Premier Basketball League, which features teams along the East Coast this upcoming season, said Varacallo.
“This league was the original Professional Basketball League we played in for our inaugural season in 2017,” said Varacallo.
The DuBois Dream regular season league play will begin in January and end beginning of April.
“We hope to see everyone there for some family fun and entertaining basketball over Thanksgiving weekend,” Varacallo said.