DuBOIS — A “Camo Classic Golf Tournament” recently welcomed 24 teams who teed up for a good cause at the Silver Course in Treasure Lake.
The fundraiser to benefit Camo Cares raised $6,100 for children with life-threatening illnesses and wounded U.S. military veterans, said one of the organizers, Alexandra Kane. These funds were presented to the organization at the 12th annual Camo Cares Event, held June 26 at Fryburg Sportsman’s Club Farm in Tionesta, Pennsylvania.
The event in Tionesta consists of an archery shoot, raffle prizes, musical entertainment, a cornhole tournament and more. People can also meet the families who will be going on their “dream hunt,” according to www.camocares.org. It ultimately raised $155,000 this year, said Kane.
After attending nine of these events and hearing the families of children and veterans tell their stories, the Kane family of DuBois became invested in the cause, she said. They originally found out about it through a hunting organization that her husband, Brian Kane, and brother-in-law, John Kane, joined in 2013.
Most events to raise funds for the organization are held in the Clarion/Fryburg area, she said. But this year, the Kane family took their passion for Camo Cares to a new level by hosting their own fundraiser in early June. The day at Treasure Lake consisted of a four-person golf scramble, Chinese auction and barbecue dinner.
At the 2021 Camo Cares event, the organization featured two local sisters who were both born premature, said Kane, and suffer from cerebral palsy.
“One of the sisters, now 13, suffers from chronic lung disease, and has had reconstructive airway and heart surgeries. She also uses a wheelchair to aid in her mobility.
“The girls have a dream to elk hunt together, so the organization will be taking them out west this fall, with the folks from ‘Hunt of a Lifetime.’”
Kane said Camo Cares also brought in U.S. Army Veteran Darrell “Rocky” Hill of Texas, who is now retired and served out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina and Fort Hood, Texas, serving the country for five years. In addition to several assignments, “Rocky” was awarded a “Parachutist Badge, Combat Infantryman Badge and Purple Heart Badge” for injuries from an IED attack in 2004.
Seeing children and veterans get to enjoy hunting the way the Kane family does has been very rewarding, said Kane.
“Our family has been involved in the hunting community for years, and we commonly find great people in this space,” she said. “Along with meeting great people, we have made countless memories with friends and family while enjoying the outdoors.”
Camo Cares is an organization that restores all faith in humanity, said Kane, showing a “tremendous amount of love, support and respect,” to children, veterans and their families.
Also, the amount of support shown locally for the Camo Cares Golf Classic in Treasure Lake was incredible, she noted.
“We had more than 20 local businesses agree to be ‘hole sponsors’ for the golf outing,” she said. “In addition, we also had a ton of help from the folks at Treasure Lake to make this event happen.”
People even reached out after the event was held, said Kane, requesting the event be held again next year, to the extent that two golf courses will likely need to be reserved for the 2022 classic.
To learn more, donate or become a Camo Cares partner, visit www.camocares.org and follow the social media pages for updates.