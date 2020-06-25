DuBOIS — The weekly Downtown DuBois Farmers Market will return for the summer starting this Saturday, according to Downtown DuBois Inc.
“After some discussion with the market vendors, customers and downtown shopkeepers, it was decided to keep the existing location and times for the market,” according to a Downtown DuBois spokesperson. ”Market organizers and vendors explained this is a true farmers market with the vendors growing or creating their product directly. There are no resellers allowed or produce brokers.”
The market, which is located on the corner of Brady Street and Long Avenue in the Pershing parking lot next to Luigi’s Ristorante, is a long-standing and popular market, having been in town for more than 20 years, said market Chairman Hans Duncan.
There is plenty of parking all around the market and it’s known for friendly vendors and reasonable prices, he said.
The market includes fresh, seasonal produce, handmade and hand crafted goods, jellies and honey, soaps, goat milk cheese and fudge and much more.
“I’m expecting a really good season this year for a lot of new people, I hope, to show up, to see what it’s all about because everybody is wanting to buy more local items now,” said Duncan.
“As the summer continues, more vendors show up because more and more fresh produce is grown,” Duncan said.
“You aren’t going to get it any fresher than what we have at the market. Most of it is picked the day before or that day,” Duncan said. “It’s all homemade or homegrown from all local farmers and crafts people.”
He encourages the public to come out and see what the market has to offer.
Vendors from the tri-county area are welcome and encouraged to apply. Rules and regs must be followed. This ensures it’s a true local, fresh market. The market starts Saturday from 8-11 a.m. and runs every Saturday until Oct. 10. Customers are encouraged to follow all CDC and state guidelines on handwashing, social distancing and mask wearing. Hand sanitizer will be available at each vendor booth. Those who are ill are asked to please stay home.
Call 814-375-4769 or email manager@downtowndubois.com for more information.