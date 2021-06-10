DuBOIS — A very proud and dedicated administrator of the DuBois Area School District has recently been recognized for his outstanding service.
Chuck Ferra, DASD director of athletics, and John Sherry of Coudersport were recently named Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association District 9 “Co-Athletic Director of the Year” for the 2020-2021 school year. Ferra and Sherry were selected by their peers from the 35 schools which currently comprise District 9, one of the PIAA’s largest geographical districts, according to a news release from the school district.
“I am truly humbled by this award,” Ferra said. “It is an honor that I proudly share with all of our DASD coaches, student-athletes, and those who support the athletic department on a daily basis. These people include my secretary Kim Fox, my assistant Andy Edinger, our DAHS Principals Brian Weible and Chuck Pasternak, DASD Superintendent Wendy Benton, and the DuBois Area School Board. Also, a huge thank you to my wife Dory who is my absolute rock and pillar of support in so many ways.”
Ferra has served as the director of athletics in DuBois for the past four years after serving the previous four years as assistant athletic director. In all, Ferra has been employed by the DuBois Area School District for 13 years.
“Chuck is a very proud DAHS alum and former athlete who considers it a huge honor to oversee and promote our teams and our athletes. Despite the long hours and many challenges caused by things such as the pandemic, he does an outstanding job every single day and is absolutely awesome to work with. Mr. Ferra truly does bleed our school colors of black, red, and white,” said Chuck Pasternak, DAHS assistant principal.
As the athletic director, Ferra oversees a total of 23 varsity sports. In grades 7-12, nearly 700 DASD student-athletes participate annually in interscholastic sports. For each of these programs, Ferra’s list of duties includes scheduling games, hiring officials, organizing event workers, monitoring academic eligibility of athletes, setting up transportation, preparing budgets, and ordering uniforms and other equipment. His job also involves communicating regularly with coaches, athletes, parents, teachers, administrators and community members.
“Despite his extensive list of duties and work days that often extend until 9 or 10 p.m., Chuck constantly has a smile on his face and is always willing to lend a hand to assist others,” DAHS Principal Brian Weible said. “He exhibits an unmistakable passion for athletics, our student-athletes, DuBois Area High School, and our entire community. This is certainly an award that is extremely well-deserved.”