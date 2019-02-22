The DuBois Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 9:33 p.m. Wednesday at Penn Highlands DuBois East hospital, 535 Sunflower Drive, according to fire Chief Joe Mitchell.
Firefighters found determined smoke was coming from a ballast in overhead lighting at the facility. They provided ventilation to remove the smoke.
Mitchell said no patients had to be evacuated.
Firefighters were at the scene for approximately 45 minutes.
Truck 36 and Squad 37 of the Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted.
