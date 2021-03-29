DuBOIS — The DuBois Volunteer Fire Department took advantage of the nice spring weather and continued a longtime tradition of washing down the parking lots of neighborhood churches, according to Chief Tony Roy.
“It’s a tradition we’ve been doing as long as I’ve been a member,” said Roy, who has been a firefighter for 28 years.
DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, who is also a firefighter and past fire chief, said what’s surprising to a lot of people, even to him, is that the fire department has been washing them for more than 60 years.
The tradition is a nice way to clean up and show support for the churches after a long winter and all of the salt, anti-skid and grime that is all over the roads.
The fire department always tries to finish cleaning the church parking lots before Easter. The Volunteer Hose Co. will wash Christ Lutheran Church parking lot on Tuesday and then the mission will be accomplished.
The cleaning also helps train the firefighters, especially some of the younger members, who get time to run the hose lines.
Another 60 years-plus tradition is the firefighters’ annual downtown wash down which is scheduled for the evening of Sunday, April 25.