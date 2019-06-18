All five fire companies of the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department responded to a hazmat incident at 11:51 a.m. Monday at Gasbarre Products Inc., at 590 Division St., DuBois, according to fire Chief Joe Mitchell.
A byproduct of Gasbarre’s manufacturing process was discharging gas, said Mitchell.
“We just evacuated and ventilated the immediate area until it was deemed best,” said Mitchell.
Traffic on surrounding streets was detoured for a short time. DuSAN Ambulance also responded to the scene.
No injuries were reported. Firefighters were at the scene for approximately an hour.