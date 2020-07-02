DuBOIS — Three DuBois firemen took time out of their Father’s Day this year to help rescue a trapped Beagle in a Treasure Lake home.
Judy Smith and her husband, Steve, have two 6-year-old beagles — Holly and Shy Girl, who is a rescue from Mount Nittany Beagle Rescue.
On June 21, the couple returned home from a ham radio event, where they could hear Holly barking in the garage, she said, which wasn’t where they had left her.
“She stopped barking, and we couldn’t find her anywhere,” Smith said in her Facebook post. “Dashing frantically around the house looking for her, I saw the door to the cubby hole upstairs was open.”
Smith says the cubby hole in the sewing room is used for storage.
“I can only assume since Holly had free range of the house, that she ended up there because of her nose,” she said.
Since the cubby hole is under the rafters, Smith says she thinks Holly opened up the door and went in there, working her way down into the space between the sewing room and garage ceiling.
“She then worked her way all the way to the back wall of the house, and I believe she was trapped there,” she said.
The Smiths are grateful for the firemen who took an hour or so out of their Father’s Day to help Holly, she said.
Smith later found out the firemen who rescued the beagle are Sandy Township Fire Department Chief Bill Beers and North Point Fire Co. Station 39 Deputy Chief Mark Volosky and fireman Billy Wallace.
In order to repay the men for their act of kindness, the Smiths gave each of them a $50 gift certificate to Pizza Hut, she said. The couple and their beagles had a photo taken with the fur-baby heroes at the fire station June 28.